IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.90.

IDYA stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 369,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

