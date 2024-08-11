Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

