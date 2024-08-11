Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4 %

BABA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,626,461. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $202.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.