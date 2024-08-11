Ignite Planners LLC Invests $230,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $339.90. 1,213,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,084. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $359.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.28 and a 200-day moving average of $286.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.