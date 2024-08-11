Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,751,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $58.53 on Friday. 1,770,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,929. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

