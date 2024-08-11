Ignite Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,121 JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

JGRO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,484. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

