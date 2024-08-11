Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $126.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $122.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ILMN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.15.

ILMN stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. 1,860,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Illumina by 7.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

