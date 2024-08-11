Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Holdings Lifted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %

PMAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 6,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.