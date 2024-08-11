Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) VP Buys $11,704.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) VP R Sharon Smith bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $11,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,707 shares in the company, valued at $794,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

