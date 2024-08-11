Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Acquires £24,263.70 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Duffy acquired 80,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($31,007.92).

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.08. Petra Diamonds Limited has a one year low of GBX 28.80 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 77.10 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of £56.51 million, a PE ratio of -76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

