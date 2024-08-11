Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Acquires £24,263.70 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Duffy acquired 80,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($31,007.92).
Petra Diamonds Price Performance
Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.08. Petra Diamonds Limited has a one year low of GBX 28.80 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 77.10 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of £56.51 million, a PE ratio of -76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
