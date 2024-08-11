Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Buys 20,714 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,802,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,110.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,516.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRX stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.60.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 136,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.