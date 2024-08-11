Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Acquires £45,264.24 in Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Van Boxmeer bought 62,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($57,845.67).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.83. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.56 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,845.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Barclays upped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.