Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $69,988.32 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

ANET stock opened at $335.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 491.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

