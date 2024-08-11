Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sells $39,560.36 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

