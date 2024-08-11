Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Sells $323,674.17 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $69.48 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 108.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sanmina

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.