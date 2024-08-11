Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 674 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

