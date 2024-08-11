Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 29.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $205.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,787. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Truist Financial cut their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Get Our Latest Report on WM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.