Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 8.00% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,239,000.

MGOV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,894. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

