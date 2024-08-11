Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $17.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $239.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.90.
In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
