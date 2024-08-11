Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. 76,394,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

