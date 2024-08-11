Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IDN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Intellicheck from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 173,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

