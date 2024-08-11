International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 172.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,971. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

