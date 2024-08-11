Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after buying an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after buying an additional 3,306,591 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 66,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 244,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

