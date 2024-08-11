IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $453.39 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000874 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

