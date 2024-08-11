Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,625,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

