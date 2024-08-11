IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.67.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:IQV opened at $237.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

