iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 197,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,787. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

