iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Reduced by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851,957. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

