iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

