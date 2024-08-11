iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after acquiring an additional 798,015 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. 1,039,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $65.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

