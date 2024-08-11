iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.06. 21,142,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,398,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.