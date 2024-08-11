iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.33

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.33 and traded as high as $23.76. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 593,643 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

