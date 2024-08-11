iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $291.94. 254,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,201. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

