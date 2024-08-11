iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $211.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,470. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

