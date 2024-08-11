iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after buying an additional 356,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 804,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

