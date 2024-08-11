Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.61.

JACK traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,386. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

