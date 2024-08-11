Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.76.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

