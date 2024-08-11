James O’boyle Sells 75,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Varonis Systems Stock Performance
VRNS opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRNS
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Varonis Systems
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.