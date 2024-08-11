Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 332,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,621.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Etalvina Leite sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $66,697.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,621.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,607 shares of company stock worth $1,128,725. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jamf by 17,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

