Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.36.

Shares of TSE JWEL traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$33.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

