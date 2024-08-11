Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $69.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JSPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $16.34 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $246.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

