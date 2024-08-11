JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in JD.com by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

