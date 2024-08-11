Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Hold

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of SEE traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

