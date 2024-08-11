Jefferies Financial Group Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$126.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$147.11.

CTC.A traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.05. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$126.25 and a 12 month high of C$169.28. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

