Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.50.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

PLBY Group Stock Down 23.3 %

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $48,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,000.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 193,532 shares of company stock worth $169,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLBY Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.35% of PLBY Group worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

