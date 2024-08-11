JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

