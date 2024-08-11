JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 3,122,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

