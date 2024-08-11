JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

