JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,747,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

