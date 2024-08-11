JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,959,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,959,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

